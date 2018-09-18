Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some people will meet with Philadelphia City Council Wednesday to explain why they believe it is a bad idea to rename a portion of a street after former Mayor Wilson Goode.

In June, Council approved a resolution introduced by Councilman Curtis Jones Junior that would rename a section of North 59th Street in Overbrook after Mayor Goode.

Among those opposing the effort are the Move Organization and the Osage Pine Community Association.

The street to be renamed is not far from the site of the city’s “Move” confrontation in 1985, when the city dropped a bomb on Osage Avenue killing 11 people and destroying dozens of homes.

Wilson Goode was mayor at the time.

“It’s not only an insult to us and Move, but it is an insult to black humanity,” said Gerald Renfrow of the Osage Pine Community Association.

“That was one day in Philadelphia that was horrible, but I know he served 10,000 days after that,” said Councilman Jones.

“I did not ask for this, but I am honored that city council approved the resolution,” said Former Mayor Goode in a statement. “For those who oppose it, I will continue to take responsibility for what happened on Osage Avenue.”