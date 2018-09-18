Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new diet that can lower your chances of having an early death, say researchers.

A new study published by the Journal of Internal Medicine found that eating certain anti-inflammatory foods can actually help you live longer.

Researchers from Warsaw University of Life Sciences in Poland looked at data from more than 68,000 Swedish men and women, aged 45 to 83, and found that those who followed a diet consisting of anti-inflammatory foods had a lower risk of dying.

The diet includes chocolate, low-fat cheeses, vegetables, fruits, cereals, whole grain bread, coffee, red wine and tea.

Inflammation has been linked to cancer, dementia and cardiovascular diseases.

