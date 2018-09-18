UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Montgomery County are still searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen leaving a work shift at Delaware Valley University over the weekend.

Police say Christopher Joseph Craven, 17, did not return home after a work shift around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Christopher was operating a Gray 2006 Audi A4 with tinted windows with PA registration KVN-8989.

Craven is rough 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a gray polo work shirt with the Delaware Valley University logo on the shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Upper Gwynedd Township Police at 215-699-5861 or dial 9-1-1.