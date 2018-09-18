Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roughly 1.7 million chickens were killed when Hurricane Florence swept through the Carolinas.

Poultry producer Sanderson Farms says out their 880 broiler houses in North Carolina, 60 have flooded due to the hurricane.

“The Company estimates that approximately 1.7 million head of broiler chickens out of an average live inventory of approximately 20 million head, ranging in age from six days to sixty-two days, were destroyed as a result of flooding,” said Sanderson Farms.

The company doesn’t believe that the loss of housing capacity will affect its ongoing operations.

At least 35 people have died in storm-related incidents — 25 in North Carolina, 6 in South Carolina and 1 in Virginia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s