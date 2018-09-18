Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TULLYTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A mother has been charged in the poisoning death of her 2-year-old son last month in Bucks County.

Terribly tragic, Investogators say this is the 2 year old boy killed by his mother @CBSPhilly The Bucks County DA says no doubt this was intentional. Mom is accused of giving the boy a lethal dose of Hydrocodone (aka Vicodin) in his sippy cup. pic.twitter.com/4T7G6KlhxF — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) September 18, 2018

Authorities say Mazikeen Curtis was found dead inside a home on the 500 block of Lovett Aveune on Tullytown Borough on Aug. 25. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says 42-year-old Jennifer Clarey has been charged with criminal homicide in the boy’s death.

BREAKING: A 2 year old child overdosed in Bucks County. Now, a 42 year old woman was just charged with the little boy’s death. The coroner found hydrocodone residue in his sippy cup. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CoP3Vgd9tY — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) September 18, 2018

Weintraub says Clarey gave the boy a fatal poisonous dose of Vicodin. Weintraub says Vicodin residue was found in Mazikeen’s sippy cup.

Weintraub says they do not yet have a motive yet in the boy’s death.

Clarey is being held without bail.