BREAKING:Bucks County DA: Mother Charged In Poisoning Death Of 2-Year-Old Son
TULLYTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — A mother has been charged in the poisoning death of her 2-year-old son last month in Bucks County.

Authorities say Mazikeen Curtis was found dead inside a home on the 500 block of Lovett Aveune on Tullytown Borough on Aug. 25. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says 42-year-old Jennifer Clarey has been charged with criminal homicide in the boy’s death.

Weintraub says Clarey gave the boy a fatal poisonous dose of Vicodin. Weintraub says Vicodin residue was found in Mazikeen’s sippy cup.

Weintraub says they do not yet have a motive yet in the boy’s death.

Clarey is being held without bail.

