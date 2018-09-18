Filed Under:Hurricane Florence, Local TV

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) – The Brandywine Valley SPCA is opening a Rescue & Rehab Center to house shelter animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA says more than 100 adoptable dogs and cats are being picked up from a flooded shelter in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The animals will then be taken to a Rescue & Rehab Center in Georgetown, Delaware where they will be evaluated and then taken to shelters in the region.

The SPCA says they expect more animals to flow through the hub for the next several weeks.

 

