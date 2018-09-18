Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Television’s biggest night is the Emmy Awards but the biggest ‘win’ may go to Glenn Weiss’ new fiance, Jan Svendsen.

Weiss won an Emmy award for directing the Oscars. When he came up to speak, he told the audience his mom passed away two weeks ago and while his hear is broken, his mom always told him to find sunshine. He said Jan is the sunshine in his life and the reason he doesn’t like to call her his girlfriend is because he wants to call her his wife.

The room erupted with cheers, clapping and a standing ovation. She said yes! The ring he used was the same one his dad used to propose to his mother years ago.

As for the other winners, ‘Game of Thrones’ walked away with 9 Emmys, including Best Drama, and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ won 6 awards including ‘Lead Actress’ for Rachel Brosnahan.

Henry Winkler accepted his very first Emmy at 72 for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.’