PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Amazon Go, the companies cashier-less store is now open in Chicago.

It’s the first store, outside company headquarters in Seattle, where shoppers can scan their ‘Amazon Go’ App for entry, grab the items they want and walk out.’

Purchases from the store are later billed to the shopper’s account and they instantly get a receipt of the purchase on their phone.

The store also offers meals and snacks!

 

 

