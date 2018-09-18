Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two students have been selected to be representatives on the Philadelphia School Board of Education.

The selected students are Alfredo Praticò, a senior at Masterman High School, and Julia Frank, a senior at Northeast High School.

The school board says the students will represent the interests of students in Philadelphia.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this huge opportunity to bring student voice into our work. After meeting Julia and Alfredo we could not be more excited. These are two exceptional Philadelphia students who are going to be instrumental in expanding the reach and thinking of the Board,” said Board President Joyce Wilkerson, who will act as a mentor to the students.

The board says 54 students from across Philadelphia applied for the opportunity to become representatives.