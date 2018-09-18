WATCH LIVE:Bucks County DA Announces Charges In Overdose Death Of 2-Year-Old Boy
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two students have been selected to be representatives on the Philadelphia School Board of Education.

The selected students are Alfredo Praticò, a senior at Masterman High School, and Julia Frank, a senior at Northeast High School.

The school board says the students will represent the interests of students in Philadelphia.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this huge opportunity to bring student voice into our work. After meeting Julia and Alfredo we could not be more excited. These are two exceptional Philadelphia students who are going to be instrumental in expanding the reach and thinking of the Board,” said Board President Joyce Wilkerson, who will act as a mentor to the students.

The board says 54 students from across Philadelphia applied for the opportunity to become representatives.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s