SEA ISLE, N.J. (CBS) – A major bridge at the Jersey Shore that connects Avalon and Sea Isle City will be shut down for eight months.

The Townsends Inlet Bridge closed around 4 a.m. Monday for an $8.6 million renovation project.

Seven of the 27 spans of the bridge will be replaced.

It was closed in April for emergency repairs after inspectors spotted structural damage.

The bridge will be closed until May 22.