SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CBS) – A teenager in California is truly the definition of a good Samaritan.

Sixteen-year-old Rhami Zeini found a purse with $10,000 in cash and returned all the money to its rightful owner.

Zeini says he was walking home from school in Santa Barbara last week, when he came upon the purse in the middle of the road.

When he opened it to check for identification, he found the money and says he just had to do the right thing.

“If the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” said Zeini.

Apparently, the woman left her purse on the roof of her car and then drove away.

As a reward, she gave Zeini $100.