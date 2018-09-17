WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CBS) – A teenager in California is truly the definition of a good Samaritan.

Sixteen-year-old Rhami Zeini found a purse with $10,000 in cash and returned all the money to its rightful owner.

Zeini says he was walking home from school in Santa Barbara last week, when he came upon the purse in the middle of the road.

When he opened it to check for identification, he found the money and says he just had to do the right thing.

“If the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” said Zeini.

Apparently, the woman left her purse on the roof of her car and then drove away.

As a reward, she gave Zeini $100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s