Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey family-owned farm is showing their passion for the Philadelphia Eagles by creating the “Philly Special” into a corn maze.

Sahl’s Father Son Farm in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey is gearing up for its 10th corn maze season with a special dedication to the Super Bowl champs.

Jeremy Sahl of Sahl’s Father Son Farm confirmed that the planning of the eight-acre corn maze began practically within minutes of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

“We were hollering and hopping out of our chairs and jumping around when someone shouted something about putting the Eagles’ Super Bowl win into the corn maze this year,” said Sahl. “That was it. I mean, it took some time to finalize the design process, but after corresponding with the Eagles for a while, this is what we ended up with. We’re really proud of it.”

This isn’t the first time the farm showed their love for Philadelphia sports teams.

Buccaneers Stun Eagles, 27-21

The first ever corn maze in 2009 featured the Eagles and the second in 2010 showcased the Philadelphia Phillies.

This year’s corn maze will be divided into three sections, offering different levels of difficulty to accommodate all ages.

Visitors can also expect hayrides, pumpkin picking, pig races, farm animals, pedal cart rides, a corn cannon, and lots of family games and activities at the farm.

If you’re looking for a challenge, you can show up just before the ticket window closes at 7 p.m. and take on the corn maze in the dark with a flashlight until 9 p.m.

Sahl’s Father Son Farm is opening Saturday, Sept. 22 and will be opening every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning in October, the farm will be open Thursdays and Fridays after school from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about admission to the farm, click here.