LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities say a man has confessed to killing his father and then dumping his body on the side of the road in Gladwyne.

Authorities arrested Robert Coult III. They say he murdered his father, 59-year-old Robert Coult Jr. of Yeadon, Delaware County.

Investigators say the victim died of blunt force trauma and stab wounds. The initial investigation revealed the victim died at a different location and was placed at the scene.

His body was found along Spring Mill Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was arraigned and is being held in Delaware County prison without bail.