Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With a million people under evacuation orders before Florence hit, dozens of dogs and cats were either left at shelters or let behind.

Dozens of those pets got sent to the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in the Washington D.C. area and many already have new homes.

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Beagles, Pit Bulls From Florence Flooding

On Sunday alone, twelve dogs that were rescued from Florence were adopted at an event held at a PetSmart in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Organizers say many evacuees just don’t know what to do with their pets when they flee.