PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama will be hitting the campaign trail in Philadelphia ahead of the midterm election in November.

On Friday, he stumps for Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

Organizers have not publicly announced the exact location.

Casey, a democrat, is facing a serious challenge from Republican Congressman Lou Barletta.