PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Beatles sang ‘All You Need Is Love,’ and that was the case last weekend for one North Carolina couple who didn’t let Hurricane Florence ruin their wedding date.

Amy and John Thornton from Goldsboro, N.C., decided to get married Saturday despite Hurricane Florence’s flooding their original venue and making it inaccessible.

The couple wed at the local Marriott where staff offered up the breakfast room as a wedding chapel and helped take on roles as caterer, DJ and more.

 

