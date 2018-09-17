Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

IPSWICH, England (CBS) — Spiders are to blame for the constant playing of the nursery rhyme “It’s Raining, It’s Pouring” that terrified a family in the United Kingdom.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, told BBC News that she and her two children had been hearing the creepy nursery rhyme for several months, at all times of the night, from her home in Ipswich, England.

“The first time I heard it — it was the most terrifying thing ever. I went cold and felt sick, and thought, ‘What on earth was that?’” she told BBC News.

She filed a complaint with the Ipswich Borough Council, and they were finally able to track it down to a nearby industrial park. The loud speakers are motion-sensor activated, and would go off when spiders would crawl across the lenses.

“We are now aware of the problem – the motion sensors were being triggered by spiders crawling across the lenses of our cameras and it looks like we’ve had it turned up too loudly,” an industrial park spokesman told the Ipswich Star. “We’ve spoken to the resident who brought it to our attention and adjusted it so this shouldn’t happen again.”

The spokesman added the music was meant to deter trespassers.

“The sound is only supposed to act as a deterrent for opportunistic thieves that come onto our property, and it’s designed only to be heard by people on our private land,” the spokesman told the Ipswich Star.

The woman told the Ipswich Star she is massively relieved they figured out the issue and that she’s now “looking forward to getting some actual sleep from now on.”

“Last week it played for hours, it was just horrible,” she said.