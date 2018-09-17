PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Flyers are sending some warmth to local homeless shelters.

Eyewitness News was at the Bethesda Project on Hamilton Street where pallets of wrapped Flyers Blankets were dropped.

These are just some of the 3,000 brand new winter blankets that Flyers Charities are distributing.

‘He’s Ready to Take The Reins Again’: Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Medically Cleared, To Start Sunday Against Colts

“They get to show off their team spirit, but two they get to stay warm and cozy on a winter night. The blanket could mean the difference between life and death for someone who is outside,” said Missy Sparks, of the Bethesda Project.

Blanket deliveries were made to several other agencies that serve the homeless.