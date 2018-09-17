Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A welcome center on I-95 will now bear the Biden name.

Delaware lawmakers officially signed legislation on Monday morning to rename the Delaware Department of Transportation Welcome Center to the Biden Welcome Center.

The rest stop is located on I-95 in Newark, Delaware – former Vice President Joe Biden’s home state.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to travel the whole country and most of the world, and we’ve received occasional accolades along the way,” said Biden. “But this is one of the most meaningful things that has happened to our family.”

The law, signed by Gov. John Carney, was a bipartisan effort and passed the Delaware General Assembly unanimously.