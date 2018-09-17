WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Children showed off their own super powers Sunday at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

It was Superhero Sunday and all the popular costumed capers, including Marvel’s Black Panther were there.

There was a long line as kids waited to get their picture taken with the masked warrior.

In addition to the meet-and-greet there were plenty of activities, including arts and crafts.

It was a great day for everyone involved.

