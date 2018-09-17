Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby’s wife is calling for an investigation into the judge who will be sentencing the actor and comedian next week after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

Camille Cosby will be filing a complaint with the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania and requesting an investigation of ethical misconduct against Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill.

The actor’s lawyers say O’Neill has a longstanding grudge with a key pretrial witness and should recuse himself. The witness is a former county prosecutor, Bruce Castor, who declined to charge Cosby when the woman came forward in 2005.

“My husband was improperly prosecuted in a trial presided over by an unethical judge who seeks to compound his unethical behavior by sentencing Bill Cosby, now 81 years old and unsighted, for a charge that the former DA and the judge’s rival, Mr. Castor, determined was unwarranted and would never be prosecuted,” Camille Cosby said in a statement.

She continued, “This must be done not just for my husband’s sake, but for the sake of the American people and the preservation of our fundamental rights.”

Bill Cosby faces sentencing Sept. 24 after he was convicted of three felonies this spring.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

