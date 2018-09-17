Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Forty billion mobile phone calls are expected to be placed in 2019.

About half of those calls will be scams.

The tech company First Orion says in 2018 nearly 30 percent of all calls were scams, also known as spoof calls.

One of the most popular strategies is so-called neighborhood spoofing; that’s when the scammer disguises the digits to look like a familiar number on the caller ID.