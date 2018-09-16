WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Wilmington police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Yaasir Ames was last seen by his mother Ramona Grayson on the 300 block of W 36th Street.

She had given Yaasir permission to go to a block party with his friends in the 200 block of W 36 Street.

Yaasir has not returned home and attempts by both his mother and Wilmington police to find him have not worked.

Yaasir is described as approximately 4 feet tall and about 50 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a silver Old Navy logo, blue shorts, and black and white Van sneakers.

Anyone with information to Yaasir Ames’ location is asked to please contact Wilmington Police Department at 911 or the non-emergency number 302-654-5151.

