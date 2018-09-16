WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: CBS3.

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help us decide the Friday Football Frenzy game of the week on September 21, 2018. Vote for your team!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s