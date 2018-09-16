Phils Beat Marlins Again, 5-4, Remain On Periphery Of Race Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth, seven relievers combined on seven shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Miami 5-4 Saturday night for their second straight win over the Marlins following a five-game losing streak.

The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In PhiladelphiaFall in Philadelphia means football, but not everyone will be wearing green or tailgating at the Linc. Philadelphia is a sports-fanatic's paradise, so no worries if you root for that out-of-market football team. You don't have to be an Eagles fan to enjoy supporting your team in Philly, because no matter which NFL colors you bleed, the City of Brotherly Love has plenty of spots where you can catch YOUR team's big game.