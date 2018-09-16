Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners are on a scenic course of Center city Philadelphia and Fairmount Park.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon is underway for the second day of the weekend-long event.

The race started at 7:30 a.m. along the Ben Franklin Parkway Sunday morning.

Saturday, the crowd cheered runners at the finish line at Eakins Oval for the 5K and 10Kruns.

Organizers say 15,000 runners and walkers participated in the race.

The course takes participants on a 13.1-mile tour of some of the city’s most popular landmarks.