WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Runners are on a scenic course of Center city Philadelphia and Fairmount Park.

Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Honored On International Association Of Firefighters’ Wall Of Honor

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon is underway for the second day of the weekend-long event.

The race started at 7:30 a.m. along the Ben Franklin Parkway Sunday morning.

rock n roll marathon philly runner Rock N Roll Half Marathon Underway Along Ben Franklin Parkway

Credit: CBS3

Saturday, the crowd cheered runners at the finish line at Eakins Oval for the 5K and 10Kruns.

Organizers say 15,000 runners and walkers participated in the race.

PSPCA Rescues 300 Baby Chickens From Vacant Lot In Olney

The course takes participants on a 13.1-mile tour of some of the city’s most popular landmarks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s