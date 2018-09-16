Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — You can expect a message from President Trump soon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is testing a new warning system.

The goal is to alert Americans to emergencies like severe weather and missing children.

A majority of cell phone users will receive an alert on Thursday, Sept. 20, with the title “Presidential Alert” and the message, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The message will be titled “Presidential Alert” but will indicate it is only a test of the national wireless emergency alert system.

More than 100 carriers, including the largest carriers (Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile), will participate in the emergency alert test, FEMA said.

The agency is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of its public alert systems no less than once every three years.

FEMA is also tasked with ensuring that the President can alert the public under all conditions in cases of national emergencies, including natural disasters and terrorist threats.

