LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are asking the public for help identifying a man whose body was found on the side of a road Saturday.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Spring Mill Road in Gladwyne just before 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a male body on the side of the road.

Officials say that attempts to identify the man through the use of fingerprints and facial recognition have not worked.

The victim is described as Caucasian, possibly Hispanic, and his age is between mid-30s to mid-50s according to officials.

When officers arrived at the scene they found him on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

The initial investigation revealed the victim died at a different location and was placed at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368, or they can text an anonymous tip using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! App.