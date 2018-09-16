WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed an 17-year-old boy in the Cobbs Creek section of the city.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of South 57th Street at 4:45 Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 17-year-old was shot one time in the back.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say three parked cars, and a home were struck by bullets. A 45-year-old man and his 5-year-old son were watching television inside their home when a bullet went through a window.

No arrests have been made but three guns were recovered at the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

