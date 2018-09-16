WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is sending 16 additional New Jersey Task Force One (NJ-TF1) members, 6 rescue boats, and 5 vehicles to assist with Hurricane Florence rescue efforts.

The New Jersey Task Force One members headed to Morganton, North Carolina late Saturday night after a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The NJ-TF1 team that departed New Jersey on Sept. 10 is currently staging in Kinston, North Carolina.

Even though Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Depression, flash floods and swollen rivers are not expected to crest until Tuesday.

An additional NJ-TF1 member was deployed to South Carolina to help with rescue efforts.

