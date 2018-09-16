WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
GREEN BAY, WI (CBS) — A lifelong Green Bay Packers fan is calling for her team to change their ticket policy.

Erica Johnson says the NFL is making her buy a ticket for her baby.

“I really just want them to sit back and review the policy as to kinda the rationale,” Johnson explains.

new mom nfl ticket infant2 New Mom Told To Buy NFL Ticket For 3 Month Old

Credit: CBS3

“Being a hometown team and a family-friendly environment that we’ve known the Packers to be so that kids could really enjoy that experience,” she adds.

Her daughter is just over three months old and too young to sit up.

Johnson said she planned to put some noise-canceling headphones on her daughter and snuggle her in an infant carrier throughout Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Other teams have various height and age restrictions regarding game day ticketing, but according to TicketCity, the Packers are one of seven NFL teams that require everyone that enters the stadium to pay for a seat.

