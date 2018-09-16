Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – Bethel and State Police are investigating after a pick-up truck was caught on surveillance video vandalizing areas of the Garnet Valley Middle School grounds.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning and left a lot of damage.

“When we catch the individual, we will press charges and push to recoup all expense,” said the Garnett Valley School District in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bertram@garnetvalley.org , or call the Bethel or State police directly.