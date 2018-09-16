Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Before starting the second grade, 7-year-old Neijae Graham-Henries learned to cut hair.

“The whole process is to finish it and do it really good and to, like, style it good,” said Neijae.

Her interest sparked after tagging along with her older brother at the Junior Barber Academy in North Philadelphia to learn about training.

Turned out he wasn’t interested but Neijae was.

“When we came back home, she saw some of the information on social media and she said, ‘Mom, he doesn’t want to do it, I’ll give it a go,’” said Jamie Graham, Neijae’s mother.

Michael Boone, owner of the Junior Barber Academy, says she is his youngest trainee.

“Neijae was 7 years old when she came through our program,” said Boone.

The girl actually passed barber training school before she started second grade. She was 7 years old when she passed. She is now giving free haircuts to neighborhood kids as community service.

“She wasn’t intimidated because she was the youngest student and she was not intimidated because she was the only female,” said Graham.

Among her goals, she has one celebrity’s hair that she’d love to cut.

“Donald Trump, he has too much long hair, so I would cut it,” said Neijae.