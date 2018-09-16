WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the Frankford section of the city.

The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Hawthorne Street just before 6:30 Sunday evening.

Police say the 28-year-old was shot once in the back.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

