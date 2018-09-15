WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The oldest outdoor art show in the country is underway in Center City.

More than 140 artists are taking part in this year’s Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show.

Sculptors, painters, and photographers are part of the show, which was founded in 1928.

The art show will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It will also take place Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is free. More information can be found on the art show’s website.

