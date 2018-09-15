Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 300 baby chickens that were reportedly abandoned in a vacant North Philadelphia lot.

After receiving several calls, the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Department responded to the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue on Saturday morning.

When they arrived to the scene they found hundreds of baby chickens.

The owner arrived shortly after officers.

Officials say the owner planned to take over the lot, which is owned by adjoining businesses, and start raising the chickens for food resale.

However, he did not contact the property owner and failed to provide the chickens with proper housing or feeding stations.

Officers rescued 300 baby chickens and transported them to the organization’s Erie Avenue location where they will be cared for and ultimately placed in adoptive homes or with approved rescues.

“We found hundreds of baby chicks had been left in an unsuitable empty lot across from a shopping center,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “The owner admitted to having chicks there for days and having numerous chicks lost through transportation and inadequate housing. The owner estimated that he had lost over 1,000 chicks prior to the discovery of the birds.”

Anyone with information regarding this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is asked to contact the PSPCA Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA.