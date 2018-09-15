Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An argument ends with a man dead in Strawberry Mansion.

Investigators say two men got into a fight outside of a bar near Ridge and Sedgley Avenues around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Mother Of MS-13 Victim Killed At Daughter’s Memorial Site

Police say the argument continued down the street and a 34-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

When police arrived, there were more than 200 people outside in the area of the bar and the intersection where the shooting occurred.

The man had suffered gunshot wounds to his left thigh and shoulder. Three cars nearby were found with gunshot holes in them when police arrived.

He died at Temple University Hospital a short time later.

Police believe more than one man fired shots and are checking surveillance video.

Vehicle, Suspects Sought In Shooting That Left 19-Year-Old Destiny Charles Dead In Philly

Officials say the only available description of a suspect is a man wearing a black hoodie who fled north on 28th Street.

Eleven rounds were recovered at the scene of the crime, but no weapons have been recovered.