PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the fifth, seven relievers combined on seven shutout innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Miami 5-4 Saturday night for their second straight win over the Marlins following a five-game losing streak.

Philadelphia overcame a 4-0 deficit and closed within 6½ games of first-place Atlanta in the NL East with 15 games left. The Phillies remained five games back for the NL’s second wild-card spot, improving to 11-7 against the Marlins — including 8-1 at home.

JT Riddle had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Marlins, who have lost five straight and at 57-91 are trying to avoid what would be only the third 100-loss season in team history.

Luis Garcia (3-1) got the last two outs in the fifth, and Pat Neshek pitched a hitless ninth for his fifth save in six chances. Philadelphia relievers allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked none.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez gave up four runs and four hits in two innings. Velasquez is 1-3 in his last seven starts and has gotten an out past the fifth inning just once since July 22.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly started reliever Jarlin Garcia, and the lefty pitched a perfect first inning. Miami used seven pitchers.

Miami took a 4-0 lead with two outs in the second on Austin Dean’s RBI single and Riddle’s three-run double.

Justin Bour, pinch hitting for Velasquez, hit a two-run single in the bottom half off Brett Graves, runs that were unearned because Dean allowed Carlos Santana’s fly to drop behind him on the left-field warning track for an error.

Hernandez homered off Drew Rucinski (4-2).

