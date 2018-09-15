Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Lower Merion Township Police are investigating the death of a man found on the side of the road.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Spring Mill Road in Gladwyne just before 7:30 Saturday morning after receiving a call of a male body on the side of the road.

When officers arrived to the scene they found the unidentified man on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

The initial investigation revealed the victim died at a different location and was placed at the scene.

Police: 3 Men In Critical Condition Following North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368, or they can text an anonymous tip using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! App.