PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) —  A horse named Justice wants justice in an Oregon courtroom.

A judge is expected to rule if the horse can sue his former owner for pain and suffering Monday.

The Animal League Defense Fund (ALDF) is representing the horse. The group says animals should be able to sue if they are victims.

Justice’s lawyers are seeking $100,000 to cover medical costs for the rest of his life.

“Animals are victims of animal cruelty crimes. And the second is that victims of crime have the right to sue their abuser in civil court for damages and nobody has combined those principals before,” explains Matthew Liebman, director of litigation at the ALDF.

The Animal League Defense Fund says the horse was taken from his owner last year. He was found to be underweight with numerous health issues.

Justice now lives at a horse rescue center.

His former owner was found guilty of first-degree animal neglect and was sentenced to three years probation.

If successful, this would be the first case to establish that animals have a right to sue their abusers.

