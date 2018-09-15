Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Animals from a North Carolina shelter have been rescued from the devastation and are staying in the Philadelphia area.

There are 19 animals behind the walls of Hopewell Veterinary Hospital in Jenkintown that were rescued from Florence.

“These animals were in a shelter in North Carolina that had to be evacuated because they were in the danger zone,” said Ginny Kremer.

Ginny Kremer is the officer manager at Hopewell Veterinary Hospital.

“It’s part of me, I’ve done it for 25 years,” said Kremer. “I’ve worked for Red Cross, so I’m a avid person as far as helping.”

Hopewell was one of about a handful of animal shelters in the Philadelphia area that opened its doors to shelter animals threatened by Hurricane Florence.

“We work with Wags rescue in Montgomery County and they are the ones that contacted us,” explained Kremer.

Two dogs, 16 kittens, and an adult cat are looking for owners.

Janet Wischnia lives nearby and is searching for a new dog to replace her father’s dog, which died on Thursday.

“It just makes this even better,” said Wischnia. “We actually planned to go to another adoption event tomorrow that we found but if we can help a dog from North Carolina that would be great.”

Kremer says the response has been unbelievable and expects all of the pets to be adopted by the middle of the week.

Hopewell is also asking for donations that they will be giving to rescue shelters affected by the storm.

If you would like to adopt one of these animals or donate, click here.