PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Harry Dunn is a self-described “big Eagles fan” and wanted to include his love for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl champions in his wedding.

At first, his future bride Alison wasn’t too thrilled with the idea of her soon-to-be husband wearing Eagles garb during their big day.

“I was trying to wear an Eagles jersey during the wedding and she wasn’t having it,” Harry says.

A week before the wedding, Alison had a change of heart when the couple went to a mall to get their son a toy and they stumbled upon a replica of the iconic Mummers suit that Jason Kelce has worn many times.

Kelce’s most notorious appearance in the traditional outfit came during his triumphant and impassioned speech in front of the Art Museum after the Eagles became Super Bowl champions in February.

Harry was surprised when she gave the go-ahead to wear the glittering green suit during their reception.

While he did not wear it during their actual wedding ceremony on July 13, he proudly donned the suit afterward. Even Kelce forewent wearing his Mummers suit during his own recent wedding ceremony.

Together, the newlyweds made their grand entrance into the ballroom with the Eagles’ fight song playing in the background. “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!” wedding guests chanted. Some were even dressed in Eagles jerseys.

The crowd “absolutely loved it” and “went wild” the newlywed recalls.

As they danced to their song “All of Me” by recent EGOT winner John Legend, Harry placed his Mummers hat on his bride’s head.

“I’m getting chills just talking about it,” Harry said as he recalled the memory.

For Alison Dunn, “it was definitely a night to remember”.

The choice of custom is certainly unforgettable and there’s no question that wedded bliss has found a home in Eagles nation.