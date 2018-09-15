WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are investigating a triple shooting that left three men in critical condition in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue at 3:39 Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say two 23-year-old men were shot once in the leg and a man believed to be in his 30’s was shot once in the leg.

All victims were taken to an area hospital and place in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

