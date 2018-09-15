Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are investigating a triple shooting that left three men in critical condition in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue at 3:39 Saturday afternoon.

Police: Man Shot To Death Following Argument In Strawberry Mansion

Authorities say two 23-year-old men were shot once in the leg and a man believed to be in his 30’s was shot once in the leg.

All victims were taken to an area hospital and place in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.