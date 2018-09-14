Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — It will be a thriller night for guests of the new Zombie Den: Bar of the Living Dead in Pittsburgh.

Set to open Oct. 3 in Pittsburgh’s Market Square, Zombie Den is gearing up to be a graveyard smash for visitors that are in search for wicked thrills and spirited refreshments.

The bar will pay tribute to director George A. Romero’s 1968 cult classic Night Of The Living Dead. The opening of Zombie Den will also serve to commemorate the film’s 50th anniversary, which was filmed partially at the city’s 147-year-old Original Oyster House. Romero attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, filmed other movies there, and even lived in the city for a period of his life.

The Original Oyster House will be transformed into an undead drinking den in partnership with ScareHouse.

“This unique and horror-themed immersive environment invites fright fans to raise a glass and toast Pittsburgh as the Zombie Capital of the World, before or after they scream their way through ScareHouse,” boasts Zombie Den’s website.

The pop-up bar is expected to run for approximately one month.

Zombie Den will also feature during Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership‘s annual Fright Up Night, which will be held on Oct. 27. Fright fans can also participate in the Living Dead Meets Walking Dead zombie-themed event Oct. 26.

More information about Pittsburgh’s scariest bar can be found on the ScareHouse’s Zombie Den website.