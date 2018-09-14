WEATHER:Hurricane Florence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Friday Football Frenzy game of the week was Atlantic City vs. Washington Township.

Washington Township beat Atlantic City 21-0.

See the Friday Football Friday highlights below:

 

 

