PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The University of Maryland launched a new support group, ‘White Awake,’ designed by faculty in the Psychology department, to help white students discuss their feelings about racial interactions and become better allies, according to the flyer for the group.

The group will be led by one of the UMD Counelors, Noah Collins, who specializes in ‘group therapy’ and is interested ‘especially in areas of racial and cultural awareness.’

The flyer for ‘White Awake’ asks students:

Do you want to improve your ability to relate to and connect with people different from yourself?

Do you sometimes feel uncomfortable and confused before, during, or after interactions with racial and ethnic minorities?

Do you want to become a better ally?

One student at UMD Tweeted to say she is not in favor of the group: