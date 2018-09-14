Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Hurricane Florence’s force has closed down the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, but the wild wind gusts and gray skies did not stop people from hitting the boardwalk.

As Florence continued to pound North Carolina on Friday, officials 400 miles away in Rehoboth Beach wanted people out of the water.

“The surf is really tough today. A lot of rip tides,” public works director Kevin Williams said.

Williams said officials put up red flags to warn people to stay out of the water. Some ignored that warning. Williams and his team spent the week preparing in the event Florence would have turned north.

“We’re still seeing the remnants of the storm itself and some of the storm surge, but nothing like the folks in North Carolina and South Carolina,” he said.

Emergency management officials will be on watch all weekend should the currents grow even stronger.