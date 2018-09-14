Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a gunman who shot and killed a teenager in the Frankford section of the city. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The shooting happened Tuesday, shortly before 6 p.m., in front of a takeout restaurant on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the suspect exited a dark-colored Dodge Journey, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and shot a 19-year-old man several times.

Police say the suspect then ran west on Church Street and south on Griscom Street with the Dodge Journey following him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The vehicle is described as a newer model Dodge Journey, dark-colored, with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as a black male with a stocky build, wearing a green-hooded jacket with a light-colored design on the front, black jeans, black and brown sneakers, and a canvas belt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334.