PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia diners will see health warnings about sodium on restaurant menus next fall.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed a bill at City Hall on Friday requiring sodium warning labels on chain restaurant menus.

The warnings would appear next to menu items that contain 2,300 milligrams of sodium or more. That’s the equivalent of about a teaspoon of salt.

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds-Brown introduced the bill.

“Nutritional information does have value and when people have it on the front end, we actually do make different nutritional decisions,” said Reynolds-Brown.

Philadelphia has the highest rate of high blood pressure among the 10 largest U.S. cities.

Public health officials say decreasing sodium consumption could save hundreds of deaths a year from heart attack and stroke.