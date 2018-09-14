Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Rhode Island karaoke queen known as “Funky White Sister” and rap superstar Missy Elliot finally got the chance to share the stage after a surprise visit on The Ellen Show on Thursday.

Video of Mary Halsey went viral last month after she posted a video of herself performing Elliot’s “Work It” at a karaoke night in Rhode Island. The video has been viewed more than 13 MILLION times since its posting.

The video caught Elliot’s attention. The star even shared it on her Instagram, “wait I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂 but hold up she brought her homegirl to da cookout too😳😂.” See the full post here. ***Warning some lyrics can be considered offensive.***

On Thursday, Halsey stopped by The Ellen Show to talk about her new-found fame and perform the song for a live audience. That’s when Elliot showed up on stage and joined Halsey for a duet of “Work It.”

The two finished off the song arm in arm.