PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for a woman and man involved in a robbery in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Surveillance video captured three men attacking a 20-year-old man near the 1600 block of East Berks Streets on Aug. 27.

Police say the woman in the video stole the victim’s wallet and cell phone during the attack.

All four suspects are then seen running away.

Police caught and arrested 19-year-old Ryan Miller and a 17-year-old suspect on Sept. 8.

The third male suspect is also still on the loose.

If you have any information, call police.

